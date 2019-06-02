'Silence for Coutinho who left Liverpool to win UCL': Twitter reacts to LFC lifting their sixth Champions League trophy

Liverpool made sure they grabbed the opportunity with both their hands as they lifted the Champions League trophy by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. The players and staff were emotional as they lifted the trophy.

This is their sixth time they have won the top title in European club football. They last won the Champions League in 2005. Before that Liverpool have won the European Cup in 1977,1978, 1981 and 1984.

Many, however, called the final between the two one of the 'most boring matches ever'. While this may be debatable, one moment did grab everyone's attention - the pitch invasion.

The pitch-invader - believed to be Kinsey Wolanski, a model and the girlfriend of the Youtube prankster - dressed in a swimsuit, entered the pitch after evading stewards and managed to run past the players towards the centre of the pitch. She took to Twitter to share her invasion.

Belgian Divock Origi had sealed the deal for Liverpool as he scored a second goal for the team in the 87th minute and the Reds won the match against Tottenham. Origi had come in as a substitute for Liverpool.