'Silence can be beautiful': La Liga to pay homage to those who lost their lives to coronavirus

After Bundesliga, La Liga is on its way to restart its halted season due to coronavirus from June 10. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the La Liga have announced that they will have a minute's silence before matches in all professional and amateur competitions in Spain in memory of those who have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Starting on Wednesday (June 10) with the meeting of Rayo Vallecano and Albacete BP, and as will be the case before all other La Liga Santander (Premier Division) and La Liga SmartBank (First Division) fixtures and the promotion play-offs to reach La Liga Santander, La Liga SmartBank and Segunda Division B, the football world will remember those who are no longer with us through a minute's silence prior to every game," a La Liga statement said.

La Liga, just like all the sporting events around the globe, was suspended in the third week of March after the outbreak. The Seville Derby, featuring hosts Sevilla FC against Real Betis, will mark the re-start of LaLiga on June 11 (Thursday).

Other matches to watch out for will be the Valencia derby between Valencia CF and Levante on Friday (June 12) and Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid tie on Sunday (June 14).

While the priority right now for La Liga is to complete the delayed 2019-20 season, organisers have also begun to look ahead to the 2020-21 season. According to La Liga president Javier Tebas, he recently revealed that he hopes to start the domestic campaign next season on September 12, around one month later than it would usually start.