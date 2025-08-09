Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured

Indian Air Force Chief confirms downing Pakistan air assets during Operation Sindoor, trashes US President Trump's claims: 'We have at least five fighter kills and...'

Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...

Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far

War 2: Ayan Mukerji needs only Rs 14 crore from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film to achieve historical feat; here's how

Who is 'Salim Pistol', India’s most wanted illegal arms supplier, arrested in Nepal?

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs...

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation..

Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story

IND vs ENG: Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeSports

SPORTS

Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

Shubman Gill’s India Test jersey was sold for highest price at an auction. Check here to know how much money India captain and other star's jersey collected.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

TRENDING NOW

Shubman Gill’s India Test jersey, worn during the Lord’s Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and signed, was auctioned for £4,600 (approximately Rs 5.41 lakhs) in the Budds auction for the Red For Ruth charity. It fetched the highest price among the match memorabilia, including signed shirts and caps from both sides, portraits, bats, and hospitality tickets.

How much money was collected by selling iconic jerseys?

According to a report by News18, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja’s were the joint-second highest at £4,200 (around Rs 4.94 lakhs), followed by KL Rahul at £4,000 (around Rs 4.70 lakhs). For England, Joe Root’s signed jersey fetched the highest bid at £3,800 (around Rs 4.47 lakhs), followed by Ben Stokes’ £3,400 (around Rs 4 lakhs). Among caps, Root’s signed ones were sold at the highest at £3,000 (around Rs 3.52 lakhs), while Rishabh Pant’s earned the best bid for India at £1,500 (around Rs 1.76 lakhs).

In a statement, as quoted by News18, it was said, "This special-edition shirt, worn in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation, features the official India Test crest and shows visible signs of match wear, with staining and unwashed. Gill, renowned for his graceful stroke play and calm temperament, is one of the brightest talents in world cricket. Shirt is unwashed and match worn—a rare collector’s item from a memorable day at the Home of Cricket."

The overall highest bid was for a print of artist Sacha Jafri’s canvas painting of the 2019 World Cup Winning Moment, which sold for £5,000 (Rs 5.88 lakhs).

Where the amount collected from this donation goes?

During the annual Lord’s Test, a day is dedicated to Andrew Strauss’ Red For Ruth foundation, where cricketers, broadcasters, and the public wear red in memory of Ruth Strauss, his late wife, who passed away from cancer. This event has become a significant part of the cricket season.

Before the India versus England match, the foundation announced that, thanks to the generosity and support of fans over the past six years, they have supported over 3,500 family members dealing with grief and trained more than 1,000 cancer care professionals in handling bereavement.

Shubman Gill's debut as India's Test captain

In his debut series as captain, Gill led the way as the highest run-scorer, amassing 754 runs, including three centuries, with a top score of 269 at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old also developed as a captain, guiding the team to a 2-2 draw against England, despite fielding a young squad.

However, Gill was also involved in an on-field incident with Zak Crawley during the Lord's Test, where he used strong language, accusing the England opener of time-wasting.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...
Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs...
US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, says, 'strategic partner...will continue...'
US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs...
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie
Meet Divya Bharti's sister who made superhit debut, worked with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, was told to quit acting by Sanjay Dutt because..., her name is..
Meet Divya Bharti's sister who made superhit debut, was told to quit acting by..
Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured
Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE