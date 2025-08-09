Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

Shubman Gill’s India Test jersey was sold for highest price at an auction. Check here to know how much money India captain and other star's jersey collected.

Shubman Gill’s India Test jersey, worn during the Lord’s Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and signed, was auctioned for £4,600 (approximately Rs 5.41 lakhs) in the Budds auction for the Red For Ruth charity. It fetched the highest price among the match memorabilia, including signed shirts and caps from both sides, portraits, bats, and hospitality tickets.

How much money was collected by selling iconic jerseys?

According to a report by News18, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja’s were the joint-second highest at £4,200 (around Rs 4.94 lakhs), followed by KL Rahul at £4,000 (around Rs 4.70 lakhs). For England, Joe Root’s signed jersey fetched the highest bid at £3,800 (around Rs 4.47 lakhs), followed by Ben Stokes’ £3,400 (around Rs 4 lakhs). Among caps, Root’s signed ones were sold at the highest at £3,000 (around Rs 3.52 lakhs), while Rishabh Pant’s earned the best bid for India at £1,500 (around Rs 1.76 lakhs).

In a statement, as quoted by News18, it was said, "This special-edition shirt, worn in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation, features the official India Test crest and shows visible signs of match wear, with staining and unwashed. Gill, renowned for his graceful stroke play and calm temperament, is one of the brightest talents in world cricket. Shirt is unwashed and match worn—a rare collector’s item from a memorable day at the Home of Cricket."

The overall highest bid was for a print of artist Sacha Jafri’s canvas painting of the 2019 World Cup Winning Moment, which sold for £5,000 (Rs 5.88 lakhs).

Where the amount collected from this donation goes?

During the annual Lord’s Test, a day is dedicated to Andrew Strauss’ Red For Ruth foundation, where cricketers, broadcasters, and the public wear red in memory of Ruth Strauss, his late wife, who passed away from cancer. This event has become a significant part of the cricket season.

Before the India versus England match, the foundation announced that, thanks to the generosity and support of fans over the past six years, they have supported over 3,500 family members dealing with grief and trained more than 1,000 cancer care professionals in handling bereavement.

Shubman Gill's debut as India's Test captain

In his debut series as captain, Gill led the way as the highest run-scorer, amassing 754 runs, including three centuries, with a top score of 269 at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old also developed as a captain, guiding the team to a 2-2 draw against England, despite fielding a young squad.

However, Gill was also involved in an on-field incident with Zak Crawley during the Lord's Test, where he used strong language, accusing the England opener of time-wasting.