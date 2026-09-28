FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli

Gill confirms 8th batting option for ODIs, backs Kohli's freedom

LPU Protest: Punjab's LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Exams Amid Violent Students Protest

LPU Protest: Punjab's LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Exams Amid Violent Students Protest

CJP News: Ashutosh Ranka Reacts After Release From Detention By Assam Police | Himanta Biswa Sarma

CJP News: Ashutosh Ranka Reacts After Release From Detention By Assam Police | Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli

India beat West Indies by 8 wickets in 1st ODI as Kohli hit 55th ton and Gill scored 110; Gill said Kohli is more dangerous as he is playing freely.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's captain Shubman Gill praised Virat Kohli, calling him incredibly dangerous as he enjoys playing freely. Kohli scored his 55th ODI century and surpassed 15,000 ODI runs in India's successful chase against West Indies, who set a target of 300 runs.

Gill on Kohli and team combination

Speaking after the win, Gill said India will continue to look for an eighth batting option in ODIs. "Ideally, yes. We would want an eighth batting option, someone who can contribute at least 25-30 runs," Gill said. He said India have been 250 for 5 many times and failed to reach a big total, so No. 8 becomes crucial. He added the team is open to trying different combinations.

On his own century, Gill said, "Honestly, when I got out, I thought I should have finished the game. It would have been nice to be there in the end. But yes, a very satisfying innings for me."On Kohli, Gill said, "He is enjoying the game a lot more, playing with freedom. He always had the game; he always could clear the boundary at will. He's doing that right now."

Also read: Was Sushant Singh killed? Sister claims use of gun, says actor's leg was broken

Kuldeep turns game as West Indies rue low total

Gill also complimented Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets for 40 runs and turned the game around following a solid beginning by West Indies. "We were a bit on the back foot with their opening partnership. He got us back in the game, got us crucial wickets," Gill said. He said that from 340-350, restricting them to 300 was a tremendous effort.

Kuldeep said, "I liked my rhythm, to be very honest. I was very calm in my rhythm and just trying to bowl whatever I felt like bowling, varying the pace. The variations were superb." West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "We could definitely have put more runs on the board. We were maybe 60 to 80 runs short."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli
Gill confirms 8th batting option for ODIs, backs Kohli's freedom
Market Mayhem At Dalal Street: Sensex crashes 1,040 Points as oil shock wipes out Rs 5.82 lakh crore in a day, Why did it happen?
Sensex crashes 1,040 Points as oil shock wipes out Rs 5.82 lakh in a day
Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in women’s 25m pistol after dramatic shoot-off
Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in women’s 25m pistol
Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: What triggered clash between police, protesters?
Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: What triggered clash between police, protesters?
Supreme Court compares Delhi-NCR rape cases to Nirbhaya Case of 2012, takes suo motu cognisance
Supreme Court compares Delhi-NCR rape cases to Nirbhaya Case of 2012
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement