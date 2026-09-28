Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli

India beat West Indies by 8 wickets in 1st ODI as Kohli hit 55th ton and Gill scored 110; Gill said Kohli is more dangerous as he is playing freely.

India's captain Shubman Gill praised Virat Kohli, calling him incredibly dangerous as he enjoys playing freely. Kohli scored his 55th ODI century and surpassed 15,000 ODI runs in India's successful chase against West Indies, who set a target of 300 runs.

Gill on Kohli and team combination

Speaking after the win, Gill said India will continue to look for an eighth batting option in ODIs. "Ideally, yes. We would want an eighth batting option, someone who can contribute at least 25-30 runs," Gill said. He said India have been 250 for 5 many times and failed to reach a big total, so No. 8 becomes crucial. He added the team is open to trying different combinations.

On his own century, Gill said, "Honestly, when I got out, I thought I should have finished the game. It would have been nice to be there in the end. But yes, a very satisfying innings for me."On Kohli, Gill said, "He is enjoying the game a lot more, playing with freedom. He always had the game; he always could clear the boundary at will. He's doing that right now."

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Kuldeep turns game as West Indies rue low total

Gill also complimented Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets for 40 runs and turned the game around following a solid beginning by West Indies. "We were a bit on the back foot with their opening partnership. He got us back in the game, got us crucial wickets," Gill said. He said that from 340-350, restricting them to 300 was a tremendous effort.

Kuldeep said, "I liked my rhythm, to be very honest. I was very calm in my rhythm and just trying to bowl whatever I felt like bowling, varying the pace. The variations were superb." West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "We could definitely have put more runs on the board. We were maybe 60 to 80 runs short."