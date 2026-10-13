Shubman Gill clinches historic fifth 'ICC Player of the Month' award, Shafali Verma triumphs after Asian Games

India's Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma have been named ICC Players of the Month for September 2026 for their match-winning performances.

India's Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma have been named ICC Players of the Month for September 2026. Gill won the men's award for a record fifth time after starring against West Indies, while Shafali claimed her second women's award following India's Asia Cup and Asian Games wins.

Gill smashes fastest ODI double-century

Gill, 27, excelled in the ODIs against West Indies, scoring 110 runs in the first match and 223 runs off 133 balls in the second, achieving the fastest double-century in ODI history. India won both matches by eight wickets. "It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour. It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans," Gill said. Gill has achieved five Player of the Month awards, matching West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who also has five. His previous wins were in January and September 2023 and February and July 2025.

Shafali shines in Asia Cup and Asian Games

Shafali Verma received the women's award for her remarkable performance, being India's top run-scorer in the Women's Asia Cup with 360 runs at a strike rate of 184.61 and taking six wickets. Additionally, she scored an unbeaten century against Bangladesh in the Asian Games semi-final and contributed 48 runs in the final against Sri Lanka, leading India to a gold medal.

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"It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again. It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games," Shafali said. This marks Shafali's second monthly award, following her initial win in November 2025 for her performance in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa. Notably, this is the fifth instance of players from the same nation winning both men's and women's awards in the same month, with Indian players achieving this three times previously.