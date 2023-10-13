Headlines

Shubman Gill chance of playing IND vs PAK match stands at 99%, big update from Rohit Sharma

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against Pakistan tomorrow (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Some positive news is brewing up for fans as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirms the availability of Shubman Gill to be 99% in tomorrow’s big clash between India and Pakistan.

At a pre-match conference that took place on Friday, Rohit Sharma gives a big update about Shubman Gill by confirming him to be fit for the game. However, the decision of his full participation in the match will be taken tomorrow only. 

“Shubman Gill is 99% available, we will see tomorrow,” says the Indian captain.

Gill who missed the first two World Cup 2023 matches due to an illness was yesterday captured in a photo resuming practice in the cricket nets.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Gill to make a comeback in the intense match taking place tomorrow (14 October).

Indian team performance in the World Cup 2023 tournament has been commendable. After winning the first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan, Team India has currently attained the third spot in the CWC 2023 points table.

Now, India is all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

India also holds a record of never losing to Pakistan in ODI World Cups. Both the teams have clashed seven times (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019) and India has remained undefeated in all the seven games.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

