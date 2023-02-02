Headlines

Shubhman Gill crosses milestone as India registers record win against New Zealand

Shubhman Gill became the highest scorer for India in the T-20 international after surpassing his former captain Virat Kohli's highest score of 122

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

Shubhman Gill crosses milestone as India registers record win against New Zealand

India played their third and final T20 match against New Zealand in the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. Batting first, the hosts put up a massive 234-run total on the scoreboard. Gill shone brightly with his variety of shots all around the corner, scoring his maiden century in T-20 cricket. The right-handed batsman hammered 126 for just 63 balls with 7 big sixes and 12 boundaries which didn't give Mitchel Santner and his team even a chance to overpower India. 

Shubhman became the highest scorer for India in the T-20 international after surpassing his former captain Virat Kohli's highest score of 122 against Afghanistan in September 2022.

After the record-breaking innings of 126 runs against the Kiwis, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wished his teammate for the exceptional performance. He wrote, "Sitara, The future is here. @shubhmangill". 

Hardik Pandya-led India set a benchmark for the time to come by defeating the Black Caps by 168 runs in the T-20 match. Apart from Shubhman's masterclass display in Motera, there were multiple cameos worth mentioning. For instance, Rahul Tripathi's 44 for just 22 balls in spite of his slow start. Captain Pandya ruled the game both with the bat and the ball by scoring 30 of just 17 balls and taking 4 wickets.

India's bowling performance was also stellar. New Zealand lost total control as Hardik struck on the fifth ball of the very first over and sent Finn Allen to the pavilion. From there, the team collapsed, scoring just 66 runs in 12.1 overs.

Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh and Umran malik also contributed two wickets each and helped India seal the series 2-1. Hardik Pandya was the player of the series for his all-around performance. 

The winning side is now preparing to play against Australia from February 9th. The two sides will be playing 4 Test matches and 3 ODI series in India starting with their first test match in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium.

