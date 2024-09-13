Shreyas Iyer struts to the crease in trendy sunglasses in Duleep Trophy, becomes meme fodder after being out for just…

Shreyas Iyer’s attempt to make it to the Indian Test team has suffered a new blow during the ongoing Duleep Trophy, during which he has come under the scanner. As an Indian D player, Iyer had his dreams of being selected crumble to dust as he scored a duck in his latest match’s first inning with only seven balls to his name.

This poor display comes after a rather average performance in the tournament, whereby he has previously scored 9 and 54. The latter has only offered a slight improvement, but still has not been enough to strengthen his argument for being included. Recently, the BCCI declared the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, and Iyer’s name was missing from the list, which makes it even more difficult for him to get back in the Indian team.

Besides the batting performance, Iyer’s decision to wear sunglasses during batting also became a topic of discussion on social media. While some of the fans were amused by this, others were angered by his decision-making on the field, saying that people should focus on his batting and not his bling. It has been a barrage of trolling, which is expected given the expectations that come with players in these leagues. With the BCCI all set to announce the squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, it seems unlikely that Iyer will be a part of it.

The middle-order batter’s poor performance has made selectors doubt his potential to provide value to the team. The competition is stiff, and therefore, in the remaining matches of the Duleep Trophy, Iyer has to up his ante if he is to be considered for a place in the national team.