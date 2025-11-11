Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST pic after surviving life-threatening injury, gives BIG update on his recovery, says...

Dharmendra dies at 89, superstar's cause of death revealed: Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar actor died due to...
SPORTS
The 30-year-old player, who sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, took to his social media account to share fresh update on his recovery.
India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer on Monday said he was grateful to be back and thanked everyone for all the love and care shown during his recovery from the injury he suffered during the recent tour of Australia.
The update from Shreyas Iyer comes as a major boost after being admitted to a hospital in Sydney after suffering a laceration to the spleen and internal bleeding after the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.
"Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back, Thanks for all the love and care," wrote Iyer on his Instagram account on Monday. The injury took place when Iyer took a catch running backwards from point to dismiss Alex Carey and immediately clutched his rib cage.
The 30-year-old Iyer, who made his ODI debut in December 2017 against Sri Lanka, was taken off the field and did not return for the remainder of the game. The Indian team immediately took Iyer to a hospital for scans, where internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen were detected, following which an immediate surgical intervention was needed.
In a statement on November 1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Iyer was discharged from a Sydney hospital, with specialists in Australia and India being pleased with his recovery. The Indian team had assigned team doctor Rizwan Khan to be with Iyer at the hospital in Sydney.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also said the board extended its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury.
Since then, the right-handed batter has been in Sydney for follow-up consultations, and as per the update, it seems he will be on his way back to India soon. On return home, Iyer will be out of action for at least the next few months in order to achieve total recovery and match fitness.
(With inputs from IANS)