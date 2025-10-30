FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS series: 'I'm deeply...'

The Indian batter sustained an injury to his rib cage while executing a brilliant catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Today, the 30-year-old posted a message on his social media, thanking his fans and supporters for the well wishes.

IANS

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS series: 'I’m deeply...'
Shreyas Iyer expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers for their support during his recovery from a serious injury, sharing a message on social media on Thursday.

The Indian batter sustained an injury to his rib cage while executing a brilliant catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation and was later admitted there to the ICU.

The 30-year-old posted a message on his social media, thanking his fans and supporters for the well wishes.

Mentioning that he was improving, Iyer wrote, "I’m currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts."

The injury, which was initially believed to be a rib cage issue, turned out to be more serious than first thought, as BCCI confirmed that the scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen, which prompted Iyer’s admission to the ICU in a Sydney hospital.

"In their first statement, on October 27, after his injury, the board mentioned, "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.

In their next update on October 28, BCCI stated, "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation.

"A repeat scan done on Tuesday, October 28, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

