Shreyas Iyer set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain as BCCI plans big shift: Report

Shreyas Iyer is in prime form and has impressed in the format, captaining Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final and leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024.

A major shift may be coming in Indian cricket, with a new report claiming the BCCI is looking to change leadership. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be dropped as India’s T20I captain, with Shreyas Iyer taking over the role.

Suryakumar Yadav, now 35, recently led India in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is in prime form and has impressed in the format, captaining Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final and leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024.

BCCI planning major shift

As per a Times of India report, the selectors are losing patience with Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run of form and want to bring fresh energy into the squad. Notably, India is set to play two T20Is against Ireland followed by five matches against England, and that series could mark Shreyas Iyer’s takeover as T20I captain.

Team India have a busy calendar ahead in the shortest format. With the 2028 T20 World Cup and the LA Olympics approaching, the Men in Blue may aim to build a revamped team as they chase a third straight T20 World Cup trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav struggling with form?

The report further noted that Suryakumar Yadav’s ongoing slump with the bat is one of the key factors behind a potential captaincy change. He managed 242 runs across nine innings in the T20 World Cup, with 84 of those coming against the USA.

Suryakumar is also struggling for form with Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026, where the five-time winners are currently ninth in the standings.

Meanwhie, as the Indian team turns its attention to ODIs ahead of next year’s 50-over World Cup, Gill was initially viewed as the long-term option for captaincy. But it now seems the management is eager to test Iyer in the leadership position.

The Indian side will resume international cricket on 6 June with a single Test against Afghanistan, followed by three ODIs. After that, India is scheduled to tour Ireland and England starting late June for several white-ball fixtures.