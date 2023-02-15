Shreyas Iyer ready to make his comeback ahead of the 2nd test against Australia, shares pictures from training session

Source: Twitter/ Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the team for more than a month due to back injury, is all set to make his comeback ahead of 2nd test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Iyer has now completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is expected to be in action from Friday against Australia.

The right hand middle order batter looked good in the nets during the training session on Wednesday. Iyer also tweeted a few pictures from Wednesday's training session and captioned them with the Indian flag.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid said that Iyer will come out to bat again on Thursday and if he looks good he will make his way to the playing 11. Looking at his fitness we will decide whether he is ready to take it for five days.



Talking about Iyer, Dravid said, “It's not his skills against spin but it's his temperament that has been remarkable. We have seen Jadeja, Iyer and Rishabh in the past matches and the way they have bailed us out from tough situations speaks a lot about their temperament in the tough situation.”

He further added, “It's not a hard and fast rule but we value the contribution of every player and if one moves out of the team due to injury we make sure that he gets his place as he recovers irrespective of what happens in his absence.”

Shreyas’s comeback might bring tough times for Suryakumar Yadav who made his test debut in the first match against Australia where he could not show his charisma and was dismissed at a score of 8. Only tomorrow's practice session will decide Iyer’s comeback in the 2nd test.

Iyer played his last match against Bangladesh on December 22, 2022 where he scored an unblemished 87. He later missed three ODIs against New Zealand and the 1st test against Australia in Nagpur due to injuries.