Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Shreyas Iyer ready to make his comeback ahead of the 2nd test against Australia, shares pictures from training session

Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the team for more than a month due to back injury, is all set to make his comeback ahead of 2nd test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer ready to make his comeback ahead of the 2nd test against Australia, shares pictures from training session
Source: Twitter/ Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the team for more than a month due to back injury, is all set to make his comeback ahead of 2nd test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Iyer has now completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is expected to be in action from Friday against Australia.

The right hand middle order batter looked good in the nets during the training session on Wednesday. Iyer also tweeted a few pictures from Wednesday's training session and captioned them with the Indian flag.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid said that Iyer will come out to bat again on Thursday and if he looks good he will make his way to the playing 11. Looking at his fitness we will decide whether he is ready to take it for five days. 
 
Talking about Iyer, Dravid said, “It's not his skills against spin but it's his temperament that has been remarkable. We have seen Jadeja, Iyer and Rishabh in the past matches and the way they have bailed us out from tough situations speaks a lot about their temperament in the tough situation.”

 

He further added, “It's not a hard and fast rule but we value the contribution of every player and if one moves out of the team due to injury we make sure that he gets his place as he recovers irrespective of what happens in his absence.”

Shreyas’s comeback might bring tough times for Suryakumar Yadav who made his test debut in the first match against Australia where he could not show his charisma and was dismissed at a score of 8. Only tomorrow's practice session will decide Iyer’s comeback in the 2nd test. 

Iyer played his last match against Bangladesh on December 22, 2022 where he scored an unblemished 87. He later missed three ODIs against New Zealand and the 1st test against Australia in Nagpur due to injuries. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.