HomeSports

Sports

Shooter Manu Bhaker receives grand welcome as she returns home from Paris Olympics 2024

Hundreds of people, who waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city, accorded her -- and her coach Jaspal Rana -- an enthusiastic reception.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Shooter Manu Bhaker receives grand welcome as she returns home from Paris Olympics 2024
Photo: Delhi Airport/X
    Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker landed back in the country on Wednesday after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games and was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception in Delhi.

    The Air India flight (AI 142), which brought Bhaker from Paris to Delhi, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9:20 am, delayed by one hour.

    Hundreds of people, who waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city, accorded her -- and her coach Jaspal Rana -- an enthusiastic reception.


    The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.

     

    Before her, only British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had achieved the rare landmark for the country with his two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but this happened in the pre-Independence era.

    Before leaving for India, Bhaker had stated that she was looking forward to a grand welcome and she was not disappointed on Wednesday.

    The youngster was greeted with bouquets, garlands, and celebratory dhol after emerging from the airport exit.

    Flower petals were showered on her and Rana as soon as they came out amid significant police presence to manage the crowd.

    Among those present were Bhaker's parents -- Ram Kishan and Sumedha -- and sports enthusiasts and officials from her home state Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, the state to which Rana belongs.
    Rana's father was also there at the airport.

    "It is a matter of pride for us that a daughter of India is coming back after creating history by winning two medals in an Olympics. It has never happened before. She is only 22 years old," said former Uttarakhand Sports Minister and Rana's father, Narayan Singh Rana.

    "She is coming along with her coach Jaspal Rana. He is my son. He brought glory playing for India in shooting. Jaspal Rana and Abhinav Bindra started it all," he added.

    People gathered at the airport long before her arrival and they celebrated her feat with song and dance, holding banners with photos of Bhaker and Rana.

    Bhaker will be meeting sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the afternoon. She will head back to Paris on Saturday to participate in the closing ceremony on Sunday where she will be one of India's flag-bearers.

    With PTI inputs

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
