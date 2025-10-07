Shocking! Mohammed Siraj was told 'jaa ke apne baap ke saath auto chala' during IPL, MS Dhoni then...

The fast bowler shared his experiences with trolling during the early stages of his career, particularly in 2018 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read here to know what piece of advice MS Dhoni gave him to deal with trolling.

Mohammed Siraj, who recently turned heads during Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, especially during the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who misses games citing his workload management due to the severe back injury that has plagued the bowler-par-excellence, recently discussed his early career, highlighting how a pep talk from MS Dhoni during his debut for Team India helped him maintain perspective amidst the praise and criticism he's received.

The fast bowler also shared his experiences with trolling during the early stages of his career, particularly in 2018 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Siraj mentioned that he was even targeted with comments about his late father's profession.

‘Jaa ke apne baap ke saath auto chalao': Siraj recalled how he was trolled during IPL

In an interview with The Indian Express, Siraj, who debuted in the IPL in 2017 and played his first T20I that same year, discussed the intense trolling he faced during a challenging IPL phase and the impactful advice from MS Dhoni that helped him overcome it.

Recalling his tough times during IPL, Siraj said, “When things didn’t go my way during the IPL, I was trolled very badly,” Siraj admitted. “One day, fans say ‘there’s no bowler like Siraj,’ and the next, if I don’t perform, they say ‘jaa ke apne baap ke saath auto chalao’ (go ride the auto with your father). What’s the point of this?”

What advice MS Dhoni gave Siraj to tackle online trolling?

During the same interview, Siraj revealed what advice MS Dhoni gave him during his low phase. The star pacer said, “I remember when I joined the India team, MS Dhoni had told me, ‘Kisi ki baaton mein nahin aana. Jab tu acha karega, toh poori duniya tumhare saath rahegi, aur jab kharaab karega, yahi duniya tujhe gaali degi’ (Don’t pay attention to what others say. When you do well, everyone is with you. When you fail, they will be the first to abuse you).”

Dhoni's words resonated with Siraj, becoming a key element of his mental fortitude. "That's when I decided, I don't need outside praise. What my teammates and family think — that's what matters," Siraj said.

Mohammed Siraj's cricketing journey

The path to international cricket was challenging for Siraj, who came from a humble background in Hyderabad. His father drove an auto-rickshaw, and his mother worked diligently to support the family. Cricket, at the time, was an ambitious dream that seemed out of reach.

Siraj debuted for India in November 2017 in a T20I against New Zealand, followed by his ODI debut against Australia in January 2019. Despite this, he only played four matches in both formats until his Test debut in the 2020 Boxing Day Test against Australia at MCG, where he became a regular player for the Indian team across all formats.

Till now, Siraj has played 42 Tests, 48 ODIs, and 16 T20Is for India, taking 130, 71, and 14 wickets respectively.