SHOCKING! Jasprit Bumrah takes away fan's phone at airport, warns him, 'Phone gir gaya aapka toh, mereko bolna nahi'; Watch video

Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a viral incident with a fan at an airport after the fan ignored his request to stop recording. Bumrah snatched and threw the phone. Despite the controversy, he’s been performing well in India’s T20I series against South Africa, with India leading 2-1 in the series.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah found himself at the centre of controversy after an incident involving a fan at an airport recently. The episode, which took place while Bumrah was waiting in a check-in queue, quickly went viral after a video of the altercation surfaced on social media.

The Incident with the Fan

According to reports and the viral video, the fan was recording a selfie video with Bumrah without seeking his permission. Bumrah initially asked the fan to stop filming, but when the request was ignored, the cricketer reportedly took matters into his own hands. In a display of frustration, Bumrah snatched the fan's phone and threw it aside. The incident raised questions about the limits of fan interactions and the personal space of celebrities, especially in public settings.

While the altercation has sparked mixed reactions online, many fans and commentators are empathising with Bumrah’s reaction, pointing out the frustrations that can arise from constant public attention, particularly when personal boundaries are not respected.

Bumrah’s Performance in the Ongoing T20I Series

Despite the incident, Bumrah has been in the spotlight for his impressive performance on the field. He is currently part of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa. In the opening match in Cuttack, Bumrah was in fine form, taking two wickets for just 17 runs, helping India secure a crucial victory. However, in the second T20I in Mullanpur, Bumrah had a less memorable outing, going wicketless and conceding 45 runs.

His performance has been somewhat inconsistent, but his contributions continue to be valuable to the Indian team, particularly in the death overs. Bumrah's ability to deliver under pressure is well known, and despite the challenges, he remains an integral part of India’s bowling attack.

Bumrah Misses Third T20I

Bumrah was absent from the third match of the series, which took place in Dharamshala, due to personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the pacer had returned home for personal matters. His absence was felt by the Indian team, but they managed to stay ahead in the series.

Upcoming T20I Matches

The series now stands at 2-1 in favour of India, with the next two matches scheduled to take place in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The fourth T20I will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and the fifth and final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. India will look to extend their lead and seal the series in the coming matches, while Bumrah will be expected to contribute once again as one of India’s premier bowlers.

While Jasprit Bumrah’s incident with the fan at the airport has drawn attention, his professional performance on the cricket field remains a focal point. As India pushes for a series win against South Africa, Bumrah’s return to form will be crucial for the team’s chances of success.