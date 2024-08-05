SHOCKING: Ex-Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli faces severe health issues, video of him struggling to...

In the viral video, Kambli could be seen struggling to keep balance as he leaned on a nearby motorbike for assistance while standing on the side of the road.

In a surprising incident, former India batter Vinod Kambli is experiencing serious health issues as a video of him struggling to walk went viral on social media on Monday.

In the viral video, Kambli could be seen struggling to keep balance as he leaned on a nearby motorbike for assistance while standing on the side of the road. A couple of men immediately walked up to him and helped him reach his destination.

The video of the heartbreaking moment was shared by media person Narendra Gupta on social media.

"Former cricketer Vinod Kambli is battling poor health. Vinod Kambli, a former Indian cricketer, has been open about his struggles with health issues and personal problems in recent years,” wrote Gupta on Instagram.

"He has been hospitalized several times due to various health concerns, including heart problems and depression. I hope he recovers soon and gets the support he needs!" he further wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

However, Vinod Kambli had a few significant health scares that caught people’s attention in the past. In 2013, he suffered a heart attack during a drive from Chembur to Bandra, leading to an immediate admission at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Earlier in 2012, he had undergone angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.