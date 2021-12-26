Headlines

Sports

Sports

Shocking visuals emerge after 30-year-old footballer dies of heart attack during match - watch

Algerian footballer Sofiane Lokar has died because of a heart attack he suffered during the game on Christmas, just one week after he got married.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 26, 2021, 07:35 PM IST

Algerian second division player Sofiane Lokar passed away on Christmas day after suffering a heart attack mid-game. Lokar, who was the captain of second division side Mouloudia Saida, collapsed during the game, and despite the paramedics' best efforts, couldn't be saved. 

The incident occurred during his team's match against Oran Association on Christmas day. As per media reports, Lokar had a collision with his own goalkeeper in the 26th minute of the game. The 30-year-old then was treated for injury and declared fit to continue. 

However, just nine minutes later, in the 35th minute, he again collapsed to the floor. Paramedics rushed on to the scene, however, despite their best efforts, Lokar couldn't be saved and sadly, passed away. As per sources, he suffered a heath attack during the game. 

Visuals emerged of the incident on Twitter, as the paramedics rushed Lokar to the hospital.

You can see the visuals here:

Reports further revealed that he first suffered a head injury during his collision with his own teammate, although he was passed fit to continue before the tragedy struck. 

Algerian fans mourned the player's loss, the incident was further shocking because Lokar had only got married last week. This is the second incident in a matter of days, as Croatian defender Marin Caric also passed away on Friday after he collapsed during training. 

Caric also suffered a heart attack, similar to Sofiane Lokar, and the former was placed into a coma, but the doctors couldn't; save neither of them.

In another video that's doing the rounds on the internet, Sofiane's teammates and opposition players can be seen crying inconsolably in the aftermath.

Truly breaks the heart, as fans, of the beautiful game. 

Earlier this year, renowned Danish footballer Christian Eriksen also collapsed mid-game during Denmark's EURO 2020 match against Finland, although his life was saved, and he's since returned to full fitness but hasn't played a game so far. 

