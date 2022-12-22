Shoaib Malik's rumoured girlfriend Ayesha Omar finally breaks SILENCE on affair reports

Ayesha Omar's photoshoot with Shoaib Malik

Amid reports of divorce of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Shoaib’s alleged girlfriend Ayesha Omar has finally spoken on the reports of her rumoured affair with the Pakistani batsman.

In an interview, the 41-year-old actress said that her photoshoot with Shoaib is seen as the main reason behind the trouble in Shoaib and Sania’s married life.

Ayesha claimed that the photoshoot took place in 2021 but it was used by the media recently to spark a controversy and this is the reason why people are linking her with Shoaib Malik.

READ| Live Updates | IPL 2023 Auction: Mike Hesson reveals RCB's plans for auction, latest updates

According to Ayesha, her photoshoot with Shoaib was a professional affair but it was treated as a romantic shoot by some people. Ayesha said that she will never appreciate married people having affairs outside of their married life.

Earlier, Ayesha had said that she has respect for both Shoaib and Sania and she is not interested in getting married to Shoaib Malik.

READ| IND vs BAN: Fans baffled as Kuldeep Yadav gets benched after picking up 8 wickets, Unadkat plays after 12-year gap

Shoaib tied the knot with Sania in 2010 and the couple has been living in Dubai since then. In 2018, Shoaib and Sania were blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan. Some reports claimed that Shoaib and Sania are no longer together and are co-parenting their son.