The former captain, who officially ended his 14-year marriage with Sania in January 2024, continues to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. While Sania has primary custody, Shoaib often faces public criticism for not being around his son frequently.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik recently opned up on his bond with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik after the divorce with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. He has asserted that he is fulfilling his fatherly responsibilities despite his divorce.

The former captain, who officially ended his 14-year marriage with Sania in January 2024, continues to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. While Sania has primary custody, Shoaib often faces public criticism for not being around his son frequently. Addressing these concerns, Shoaib recently spoke about his strong bond with Izhaan.

In a recent appearance on a Pakistani Ramadan television program, Shoaib Malik candidly discussed his approach to parenting. He emphasised that his relationship with Izhaan is based more on friendship than a traditional father-son dynamic. "The relationship I share with him is one of friendship. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro. I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai, and while I'm there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up," Shoaib shared.

Shoaib Malik further elaborated on the role of sports in his relationship with Izhaan, highlighting how it strengthens their bond. "I have a very strong bond with him. Every day we connect on a video call and discuss everything," he added.

Shoaib's statements reflect his efforts to remain present in his son's life despite the geographical distance and the demands of his career. He has frequently expressed his love for Izhaan on social media, sharing moments from their time together, whether it be playing sports, celebrating special occasions, or simply enjoying everyday father-son interactions.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage in 2010 was a major news story due to their different nationalities. Sania, a renowned Indian tennis player with six Grand Slam titles, retired from the sport in 2023, leaving a lasting mark as one of India's top athletes. Shoaib, a veteran Pakistani cricketer, has enjoyed a successful career representing his country internationally. Despite their recent separation, both continue to prioritize their individual careers and personal lives while ensuring their son receives love and care.