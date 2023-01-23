Shoaib Akhtar cuts ties with biopic 'Rawalpindi Express' filmmakers', issues tough warning

File Photo

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, recently revealed to his fans that his biopic Rawalpindi Express - Running against the odds is not happening anymore. Shoaib first shared the motion poster of the film in July last year and announced that the film would be released in November 2023.

However, Shoaib has now decided to cut ties with the filmmakers because of some contract disagreements. Taking to Twitter, Shoaib said that he would be taking legal action against the filmmakers if they still went ahead and made the film using his life story without permission.

In his tweet, Shoaib said, "Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to disassociate myself from the film "Rawalpindi Express" and its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team."

"Definitely, it was a dream project, and I tried a lot to prevent and stay in the boat, but unfortunately, things were not going well. Failure to resolve disagreements amicably and constant contractual violations finally resulted in us cutting ties with them. Therefore, I have left the project after complying all legal protocols of revoking the rights to the story of my life. Severe action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography films and use my name or life story events in any way," he added.

For the unversed, Shoaib was called the 'Rawalpindi Express'. In the 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is he has played, Shoaib has taken 178, 247, and 19 wickets, respectively. He is also the fastest bowler of all time and holds the record for the fastest-recorded delivery in cricket.