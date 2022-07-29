Headlines

Commonwealth Games 2022: Shiva Thapa defeats his Pakistani opponent in round 1, Indian track cyclists out of competition

Playing from the Red corner, Shiva, the lone Indian boxer on display on the opening day of the competition, started strongly and defeated his opponent

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Playing from the Red corner, Shiva, the lone Indian boxer on display on the opening day of the competition, started strongly and did not give his opponents any chance as he won a unanimous decision for a win on points.

The seasoned Shiva launched a flurry of punches at the start of each of the three rounds and was scored as the winner by all five courtside judges. He was scored 30-26, 30-25, 30-28, 30-36, 30-26 and 30-23 for the bout by the five judges.

READ:  Netizens laud Ranuka Thakur for her opening spell against Australian women's team as Indian women set the target of 155

India has put up a strong 12-member team including eight male and four female boxers.

Shiva, the former Asian Championships gold medallist, was too strong for Suleman Baloch, Pakistan`s national champion in his division.

Shiva will now take on Reese Lunch of Scotland in the Round of 16 bout on Sunday

READ:  Not able to win World Cups does not mean that we are playing bad cricket, says Rohit Sharma

Talking about track cycling, Indian track cycling team had a disappointing day on the field as none of its teams could progress further at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham on Friday.

The Men's 4000 m pursuit team consisting of Vishwajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan and Dinesh Kumar finished at the bottom of the table at the sixth position after clocking 4:12.865 at the event. They were 23.044 seconds behind New Zealand, who finished at the top. New Zealand (3:49.821) and England (3:50.798) have made it to the Gold medal match while Australia (3:51.274) and Wales (3:54.613) will be playing the bronze medal match. Canada finished fifth. In the Sprint event, the Indian team finished sixth in the qualifying event.

The team consisting of Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Y Rojit Singh failed to meet the qualification time by less than a second, clocking 44.702s. Australia and England have advanced to the Gold medal match while New Zealand and Canada have qualified for the Bronze medal match.

READ: Indian Women's table tennis team starts off its campaign with a win against South Africa in the Commonwealth Games 2022

Finally, the women's team consisting of Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paulm, Shushikal Agash also failed to qualify further at the event. They clocked a time of 51.433s. New Zealand and Canada have qualified for the Gold medal match. Wales and Australia will be a part of the Bronze medal match. 

(With inputs from ANI)

