Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was spotted at the India vs Bangladesh match in Dubai, but it was the girl sitting next to him that got everyone's attention. Her identity remained a mystery as photos and videos of the pair spread quickly on social media.

Dhawan was caught on camera with a woman named Sophie, but he seemed to be trying to avoid being photographed with her. Despite his efforts to keep a low profile, the video quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion. This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together - they were also seen in November last year, adding to the rumours.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is a professional based in Ireland. Shikhar Dhawan follows her on Instagram, where her profile is private, keeping her personal life under wraps. Reports suggest she works as a Product Consultant, but details are scarce. While rumours swirl about their relationship, neither Dhawan nor Sophie has made an official statement to confirm or deny the speculation.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, the official ambassador for the ongoing tournament in Dubai. He believes India will greatly miss Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy due to his injury. However, he still thinks India has a good chance of winning the tournament, given their recent form and talented match-winners.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat – there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament," he was quoted as reported by PTI.

Shikhar Dhawan’s divorce with Ayesha Mukherjee

Dhawan has been single since his divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee in 2023 and recently shared that he hasn't seen his son in two years. Dhawan's divorce was finalised by a Delhi Court in October 2023, citing ‘cruelty’ and ‘mental agony’ caused by his ex-wife as the reason for the separation.