Shikhar Dhawan and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways in October 2023.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has recently opened up on his relationship with his son Zoravar. The former cricketer revealed that it has been one year since he last talked to his 11-year-old son. Dhawan and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways in October 2023. Dhawan said that it had been two years since he had seen his son. He accepted that it's hard, but one learns to live with it.

"I want him to be happy and healthy. I still message him every three or four days, even though I am blocked. I don’t expect him to read them. I don’t mind if he doesn’t read them — it is my job to reach out. I will keep doing it," Dhawan told ANI. He revealed that he embraces spirituality to stay connected with his 11-year-old son. “It has been two years since I have seen my son, one year since I last spoke to him. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually… I feel through affirmations that I am conversing with him every day, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son,” Dhawan added.

During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty. He has not been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for two years since the end of the marriage. On the professional front, Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket in August 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan's rumoured Sophie Shine

Dhawan has also been in the news for allegedly dating a mystery woman with whom he was spotted at the India and Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Reports suggest that the woman is identified as Sophie Shine. Pictures and videos of Dhawan and the woman went viral on the internet, and netizens were quick to notice that she was the same woman with whom Shikhar was earlier spotted in November 2024.

READ | Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar reacts to Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia's remark on Indian engineers: 'It's easy to...'