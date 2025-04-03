Dhawan was asked about his girlfriend and her name in a recent interview. He playfully dodged the question, but he officially confirmed that he's in a relationship.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has lately been making headlines, and it's not just about his cricket skills. Actually, his romantic life has been under the radar since his divorce from his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji. It looks like he's moved on and found someone special. He recently sparked rumours when he attended the India vs Bangladesh match in Dubai, accompanied by a mystery woman who captured everyone's attention.

Despite attempts to keep a low profile, the video sparked intense speculation after going viral. Notably, this isn't their first public appearance together, as they were previously spotted in November last year, fueling relationship rumors. Dhawan has now implicitly confirmed his relationship status, though without revealing his partner's name.

In a recent video, Dhawan was asked about his girlfriend and her name, but he playfully dodged the question, saying, "I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend". The camera then focused on a woman who looked like the same person who accompanied Dhawan at the Champions Trophy. Multiple media reports claimed that the woman was Sophie Shine.

For the unversed, Sophie Shine is a professional based in Ireland. Shikhar Dhawan follows her on Instagram, where her profile is private, keeping her personal life under wraps. Reports suggest she works as a Product Consultant, but details are scarce. While rumours swirl about their relationship, neither Dhawan nor Sophie has made an official statement to confirm or deny the speculation.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old cricketer has been coping with the pain of being separated from his 11-year-old son Zoraver. Despite being granted divorce from his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji in October 2023, Dhawan lost custody of his son ¹. Although he was initially allowed visitation rights and video calls, he's been blocked from seeing or speaking to Zoraver.