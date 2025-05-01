Shikhar and Sophie were first seen together during a Champions Trophy match in Dubai earlier in 2025. They also made an appearance at a media conclave, where Dhawan hinted at his newfound love.

Renowned former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently took to social media to make his relationship with girlfriend Sophie Shine official. The couple shared a post on Thursday, 1 May, which quickly went viral. Sophie captioned the photo of the two of them together with the words "My love" and a heart emoji. This public declaration marks the end of months of speculation and rumors surrounding their relationship.

Shikhar and Sophie were first seen together during a Champions Trophy match in Dubai earlier in 2025. They also made an appearance at a media conclave, where Dhawan hinted at his newfound love.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie, an Irish product consultant, currently holds the position of Second Vice President - Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, an American financial services company. The couple reportedly met in the UAE, where Sophie is based.

Sophie's educational background includes a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology, as well as previous studies at Castleroy College in Ireland.

During the media conclave, Dhawan alluded to his relationship with Sophie, indicating that he has moved on from his previous romantic involvement.

"I will not take any names. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend. Now you can figure it out," he told the anchor when asked to name his partner at the Times Now Conclave.

Dhawan and his former wife Aesha Mukherjee ended their 11-year marriage in October 2023. The cricketer married Aesha in 2011, who had two daughters from a previous marriage, but their relationship deteriorated over time.

Following their divorce, a Delhi court acknowledged the mental anguish Dhawan experienced due to his ex-wife's actions, which resulted in him being separated from his son for an extended period. The court noted that Aesha either did not contest these claims or failed to provide a defense.

Despite the court's recognition of the situation, Dhawan was not granted permanent custody of Zoravar. Instead, he was given visitation rights and allowed to have video calls with his son for a reasonable amount of time in both India and Australia, where Aesha currently resides. However, Dhawan has alleged that he has been prevented from communicating with his son through virtual means.

