Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

Shikhar Dhawan announces return to cricket days after retirement, set to play in…

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet man who lost his father at 5, worked as cleaner, didn't crack UPSC exam but became IAS officer...

What is Rajya Sabha member and Infosys foundation founder Sudha Murty's educational qualification? Check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

Shikhar Dhawan announces return to cricket days after retirement, set to play in…

Shikhar Dhawan announces return to cricket days after retirement, set to play in…

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 7 nebulae that look like animals

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 7 nebulae that look like animals

5 Indian alternative for foreign superfoods

5 Indian alternative for foreign superfoods

8 rare animals found near equator

8 rare animals found near equator

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा कि��या करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

HomeSports

Sports

Shikhar Dhawan announces return to cricket days after retirement, set to play in…

Shikhar Dhawan who established himself as a modern-day white-ball great is known for his explosive batting and vibrant personality. Dhawan's transition into the LLC marks a new chapter in his already illustrious career.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan announces return to cricket days after retirement, set to play in…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC) just days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

Dhawan who established himself as a modern-day white-ball great is known for his explosive batting and vibrant personality. Dhawan's transition into the LLC marks a new chapter in his already illustrious career.

Dhawan expressed his feelings about joining the Legends League Cricket as quoted from a press release by LLC, "Taking on this new chapter with Legends League Cricket feels like the ideal progression after my retirement. My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I'm eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together." 

Shikhar's career includes several significant achievements, such as being the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and amassing over 6,793 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) at an impressive average of 44.1, 27.92 in T20Is and with a strike rate of 91.35.

His contributions to the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have solidified his status as a cricketing icon. In his career spanning over a decade, he played 269 matches scoring 10, 867 runs at an average of 40.

Raman Raheja, Co-founder of Legends League Cricket, welcomed Dhawan to the league, stating, "We are thrilled to have Shikhar Dhawan join us. His experience and flair will undoubtedly enhance the competition and entertain fans. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends. This will further enhance our position as the 2nd innings for legendary Cricketers."

This move to Legends League Cricket after retirement has been the right step forward for many cricketing superstars including Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla amongst others who joined the league right out of retirement.

The Legends League Cricket is set to commence its next season in September 2024, featuring a lineup of retired cricketing greats competing in a series of thrilling matches. Dhawan's participation is expected to draw significant attention, as fans are eager to witness his skills on the field again.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries gave Rs 60 crore order to this company, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries gave Rs 60 crore order to this company, it is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement