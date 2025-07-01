"The One" captures the full spectrum of Dhawan's life, his career highs, personal trials, leadership roles, and the quieter, introspective struggles that shaped him.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially announced his much-anticipated debut autobiography, "The One", through a heartfelt and introspective Instagram reel that has already resonated with fans across the country. Known for his flamboyant strokeplay, signature moustache twirl, and unwavering resilience, Dhawan is now ready to turn the spotlight inward, sharing his personal story beyond the boundaries and big scores.

The announcement came with a deeply emotional message from the former Indian opener, "Not every win makes it to the highlights. Not every loss shows on the scoreboard. 'The One' is the story of all the in-betweens. Of learning, unlearning, and showing up, every single time. This one's from the heart."

"The One" promises to be a raw and unfiltered journey through the many layers of Dhawan's life, from his childhood in Delhi, fuelled by dreams of wearing the Indian jersey, to becoming one of India's most consistent and celebrated openers in white-ball cricket. While cricketing accolades and iconic innings are expected, the book's real depth lies in the moments that went unnoticed, the battles with self-doubt, the emotional toll of injuries, personal reinventions, and silent comebacks.

"The One" captures the full spectrum of Dhawan's life, his career highs, personal trials, leadership roles, and the quieter, introspective struggles that shaped him. At its core, the book is about dreaming, falling, learning, and rising again and again.

Dhawan announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The former southpaw pulled the curtains down on his illustrious cricketing career with an emotional announcement on Instagram. Known for his effortless run-scoring, Dhawan was a standout performer for India, particularly in the ODI format.

In 167 ODI matches, he amassed 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, he played 122 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

