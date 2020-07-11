Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea, Premier League: Live streaming, SHF v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Sheffield United faces Chelsea tonight in the Premier League.

While the home will be eyeing at least a point, the men in blue will be keen on securing their spot in the top 4.

When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Where and when is the Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League match being played?

The Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on July 11, 2020, at Bramall Lane.

What time does the Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League match begin?

The Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.



Sheffield United vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Henderson (GK), O’Connell, Egan, Basham, Stevens, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Baldock, Mousset, McGoldrick

Sheffield United: Henderson (GK), O’Connell, Egan, Basham, Stevens, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Baldock, Mousset, McGoldrick





DREAM11: Dean Henderson, Cesar Azpilicueta, Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, John Lundstram, Norwood, Giroud, Lys Mousset