Sheffield United vs West Ham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Sheffield United host West Ham United in the Premier League having failed to win any of their last three fixtures.

Meanwhile, David Moyes marked his return to the Hammers with a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth. The result has managed to keep the club out of the relegation zone.

The Sheffield United vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Bramall Lane Stadium.

The Sheffield United vs West Ham United match will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday.

The Sheffield United vs West Ham United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

The Sheffield United vs West Ham United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United: Predicted Starting XIs

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset

West Ham United: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Fornals; Anderson; Haller