Sheffield United vs West Ham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch
Sheffield United vs West Ham United , Twitter
Sheffield United host West Ham United in the Premier League having failed to win any of their last three fixtures.
Meanwhile, David Moyes marked his return to the Hammers with a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth. The result has managed to keep the club out of the relegation zone.
When and where to watch Sheffield United vs West Ham United
Where and when is the Sheffield United vs West Ham United Premier League match being played?
The Sheffield United vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Bramall Lane Stadium.
What time does the Sheffield United vs West Ham United, Premier League match begin?
The Sheffield United vs West Ham United match will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where to watch Sheffield United vs West Ham United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?
The Sheffield United vs West Ham United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online Sheffield United vs West Ham United live streaming?
The Sheffield United vs West Ham United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Sheffield United vs West Ham United: Predicted Starting XIs
Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset
West Ham United: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Fornals; Anderson; Haller