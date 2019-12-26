Sheffield United vs Watford, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Watford travel to high-flying Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

The visitors will be looking to build on their excellent result against Manchester United to record just their second Premier League win of the season.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are fifth in the table with 28 points from 18 matches this term.

When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Watford

Where and when is the Sheffield United vs Watford Premier League match being played?

The Sheffield United vs Watford, Premier League match will be played on December 26, 2019, at Bramall Lane.

What time does the Sheffield United vs Watford, Premier League match begin?

The Sheffield United vs Watford match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Watford, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Sheffield United vs Watford live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Sheffield United vs Watfordâ€‹ live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Watford live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Sheffield United vs Watford: Predicted Starting XIs

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset

Watford: Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenia; Hughes, Capoue, Chalobah; Sarr, Deeney, Deulofeu.