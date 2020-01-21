Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2810304
HomeSports

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

SHU vs MCI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sheffield United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, SHU Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Sheffield United vs Manchester City Head to Head

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2020, 07:53 PM IST

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch
Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Manchester City head to Sheffield United after boss Pep Guardiola admits his focus is now elsewhere.

The reigning champions, who have lost hopes of winning the title, were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace and are now 16 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

 

cre_Trending

When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Where and when is the Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on January 22, 2020, at Bramall Lane.

 

What time does the Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League match begin?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City match will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Wednesday. 

 

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Sheffield United vs Manchester City live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting XIs 

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McBurnie

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Angelino; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Bernardo

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: School teacher cuts hair of 12 students to discipline them, parents create ruckus
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.