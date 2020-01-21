Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Manchester City head to Sheffield United after boss Pep Guardiola admits his focus is now elsewhere.

The reigning champions, who have lost hopes of winning the title, were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace and are now 16 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Where and when is the Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on January 22, 2020, at Bramall Lane.

What time does the Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League match begin?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City match will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Sheffield United vs Manchester City live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting XIs

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McBurnie

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Angelino; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Bernardo