Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League: Live streaming, SHU v EVE Dream11, time & where to watch

Sheffield United host Everton in the Premier League clash as they look to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League.

Meanwhile, the Toffees make the trip keen to end a four-match winless streak.

When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Everton

Where and when is the Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League match being played?

The Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on July 20, 2020, at Bramall Lane.

What time does the Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League match begin?

The Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Everton, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Sheffield United vs Everton: Predicted Starting XIs

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Stevens; McBurnie, Mousset

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Branthwaite, Keane, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Gomes, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin