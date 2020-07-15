Shayna Baszler gives fiery response to troll who called her 'most unattractive woman on WWE's roster'

Shayna Baszler, aka Queen of Spades, made her first appearance in the latest episode of the Monday-night Raw since the start of May this week.

Her unexpected emergence brought an entertaining twist to the tail in the episode as fans went berserk on social media to see the Queen of Spades back in action.

WWE even took to Twitter to announce her arrival with a post:

While most were electrified to see her in action again, one certain fan particularly not happy with what he saw and called disrespectfully called Baszler ugly and the most unattractive woman on the WWE roster.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion is not someone who lets internet trolls get one over her and immediately responded with a smashing reply.

"Go watch the Miss America pageant. In the meantime, I’ll keep breaking limbs and pulling hotter tail than you," Baszler wrote on Twitter in her response.