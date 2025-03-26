Shashank Singh was the hero for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 opener, smashing 23 runs off the final over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. He retained the strike throughout the over, focusing on maximising the team's total rather than Shreyas Iyer's personal milestone.

Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings to a stunning victory in their IPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Titans. On his captaincy debut, Iyer was in sensational form, scoring 97 runs and leading from the front. In the final over, with the opportunity to reach his hundred, Iyer selflessly chose not to demand the strike from his batting partner, Shashank Singh. Instead, he encouraged Shashank to go big in the last six deliveries. This selfless act allowed Punjab Kings to capitalise on the late onslaught, posting their second-highest total in IPL history - 243 for 5.

After his batting heroics, Shashank revealed that Shreyas had urged him before the over to forget about the hundred and focus on clearing the ropes. Shashank followed the advice to perfection, smashing five boundaries and running a double.

At the end of the innings, Shreyas Iyer showed his teammate Shashank Singh his appreciation by giving him a pat on the back. He displayed no disappointment about missing his century, only pride in his team's performance.

"Yes, it was a good cameo. But looking at Shreyas, that motivated me even more. Let me be very honest: Shreyas, from ball one, said don't worry about my hundred," Shashank Singh said.

In the post-match presentation, Shashank revealed that he had considered giving the strike to Shreyas in the last over, but before he could say anything, the captain himself walked up to him and urged him to hit as many boundaries as possible.

"I didn't look at the scoreboard. After the first ball I hit, glanced at it and saw that Shreyas was on 97. I didn't say anything. He only came and said, 'Shashank, don't worry about my 100'. Obviously, I was going to ask, 'Should I give you a single or something but it takes a lot of heart and courage. 100s don't come easy in IPL," Shashank said.

Discribing Iyer's selfless act, Shashank further added, "The way that Shreyas told me, 'Shashank, go and hit every ball for a boundary or six'. That gave me even more confidence. It's a team game, but it's difficult to be selfless at that time, Shreyas was one. I know him for the past 10-15 years, he is still the same. By God's grace, we had a good finish," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings lived up to their reputation as an aggressive team, launching into their IPL 2025 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a powerful batting display.