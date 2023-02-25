Shardul Thakur wedding: Indian cricketer grooves to 'Zingaat' song at haldi ceremony; video goes viral | Photo: Instagram

After KL Rahul and Axar Patel, another Indian cricketer is all set to tie the knot in a few days. Reports indicate that Shardul Thakur will wed Mittali Parulkar on February 27. With the Haldi ceremony on Friday, the wedding celebrations have already started in the Thakur home.

The wedding is most likely to occur in Karjat, a suburb of Mumbai. Social internet is exploding with videos of Thakur's Haldi ceremony. On Shardul Thakur's social media fan page, videos and images from his Haldi ritual have received a lot of attention from internet users. Shardul can be seen in viral videos donning a kurta at his Haldi ceremony. In another viral video, Shardul can be grooving to 'Zingaat' song.

After the T20 World Cup 2022, which took place in October of last year, the couple, who became engaged in the year 2021, was about to wed. This date, however, had to be changed for some reason. In November 2021, Thakur proposed to his longtime girlfriend Parulkar.

Shardul took a break from playing for his country in international cricket following the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates to exchange rings with Parulkar in Mumbai. The ceremony was held in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), home of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Who is Mittali Parulkar, Shardul Thakur soon to get married to?

All the Jazz - Luxury Bakers is run by Mittali Parulkar, a native of Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The bakery sells a variety of cakes, cookies, breads, buns, and other baked goods. The business of Parulkar is a remarkable bakery brand that sells opulent international sweets. Parulkar graduated from Mithibhai College in 2014, and in 2015, she began working as an intern with JSW.

