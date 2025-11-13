Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind another major swap ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what we know

Ravichandran Ashwin inadvertently revealed that Mumbai Indians have secured Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants in a trade ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The deal, which is set to involve Arjun Tendulkar, is expected to be officially confirmed by the BCCI on November 15.

With just days remaining before the IPL 2026 retention lists are revealed, speculation around player trades and retentions is reaching a fever pitch. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin added fuel to the fire during a recent video on his YouTube channel, where he speculated about the future of various IPL franchises. In a candid discussion, Ashwin inadvertently disclosed crucial information regarding the Mumbai Indians' (MI) trade strategy for the upcoming season.

Ashwin’s Take on Mumbai Indians’ Retention Plans

In his video segment, which touched on all ten IPL franchises, Ashwin discussed Mumbai Indians’ likely retention plans. According to the bowling legend, MI is not expected to release any of its current squad members. However, he suggested that the franchise is actively looking for a replacement for the injury-prone Deepak Chahar.

Ashwin then dropped a bombshell, revealing that Mumbai Indians have already secured Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a trade deal. This revelation set social media abuzz, as it confirmed earlier reports linking the two franchises to a potential trade.

Shardul Thakur’s Move to Mumbai: What We Know

Earlier that day, a Cricbuzz report had surfaced detailing the trade between Mumbai and LSG. According to the report, the Mumbai Indians were set to trade Arjun Tendulkar to LSG in exchange for Shardul Thakur. The report made it clear that the two deals were straightforward cash-for-player exchanges, and while they were separate transactions, they were part of the same trade arrangement between the two teams.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official announcement regarding the trade, sources within Mumbai’s cricketing circle confirmed that both deals are already on track. The BCCI is expected to issue an official confirmation by November 15.

Shardul Thakur’s IPL Journey So Far

Shardul Thakur’s return to Mumbai would mark a full circle for the fast bowler, who was part of the franchise in the past. Thakur won two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings before moving to LSG for the 2025 season. Despite going unsold at the mega auction last year, he was picked up as a replacement player by LSG, where he made an immediate impact, taking 13 wickets in 10 matches.

For Mumbai, Thakur's experience and consistency would provide much-needed depth to their bowling attack, particularly with the uncertain fitness of Deepak Chahar. Thakur, known for his ability to perform under pressure, could prove to be a valuable asset for MI as they look to bolster their squad for IPL 2026.

What This Means for Mumbai Indians' Future Plans

Shardul Thakur's potential addition to the MI squad represents a significant strategic move. The Mumbai Indians will benefit from Thakur's ability to lead the attack in both the powerplay and death overs, providing them with a reliable option in their pace bowling department. With MI already stacked with batting power, strengthening their bowling lineup could be key to their success in the 2026 season.

As the retention window closes and more trade announcements are made, fans and experts alike will be eagerly watching to see if other surprises are in store. For now, all eyes will be on November 15 for the official confirmation of the Shardul Thakur trade.