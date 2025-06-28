The Basic Education Directorate in Uttar Pradesh, established in 1985, aims to improve and regulate primary education. This appointment reflects the state's policy of integrating sporting achievements into public service roles.

Star India cricketer Rinku Singh, who is also a key player of Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, is set to embark on a new journey off the cricket field. The Uttar Pradesh government has begun the process to appoint him as a District Basic Education Officer (BSA) under the Direct Recruitment Rules-2022 for International Medal Winners, according to an official notification from the Director of Basic Education, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is rewarding Rinku Singh for his international cricket achievements. He will soon become a District Basic Education Officer (BSA), a position for athletes who have represented India globally. This appointment reflects the state's policy of integrating sporting achievements into public service roles.

What will Rinku Singh's role be?

The Basic Education Directorate in Uttar Pradesh, established in 1985, aims to improve and regulate primary education. As a BSA, Rinku Singh will manage government-run schools up to Class 5 in his district and report to the Assistant Director of Education (Basic) at the divisional level.

At the district level, Rinku will supervise a team of Block Education Officers (BEOs). They will oversee school inspections, teacher performance, and the implementation of educational policies. His team will include school principals, teachers, Shiksha Mitras, village heads, and School Management Committees.

How Rinku Singh has been selected?

Rinku Singh has been selected under the International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022. As he has completed education up to Class 9, he has been given seven years to fulfill the required academic qualifications for the post, including graduation.

How much Rinku Singh will get as salary for this new role?

As a Group A gazetted officer, Rinku Singh will receive a monthly salary of Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000, along with benefits such as HRA, government accommodation, and medical facilities.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj wedding

Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj's wedding, which was scheduled to take place on November 19, has now been reportedly postponed due to the former's cricket commitments in November, according to a report by Amar Ujala newspaper.

Meanwhile, the couple got engaged in a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, earlier this month, where many big faces were in attendance.