SPORTS

BCCI takes BIG step against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR amid Bangladesh-IPL row, asks franchise to...

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia today revealed that BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad amid the onging controvery.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

BCCI takes BIG step against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR amid Bangladesh-IPL row, asks franchise to...
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The announcement was made by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who confirmed the board's directive to the franchise following a period of intensifying public and political pressure.

The BCCI's decision appears to be a direct response to the deteriorating diplomatic situation and reported civil unrest in Bangladesh, which has sparked widespread protests within India. The move highlights the intersection of sport and geopolitics, with the cricket board citing "recent developments all across" as the reason for its directive.

BCCI's official statement on Mustafizur Rahman

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement."

KKR's only Bangladeshi player affected

Mustafizur Rahman was the only Bangladeshi player to be picked in the IPL 2026 auction, having been bought by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore last month. The left-arm fast bowler's inclusion in the squad had sparked controversy, with some quarters questioning the decision to include a player from a country with which India is experiencing diplomatic tensions. The BCCI's move is likely to be seen as a response to these concerns, although the board has not explicitly stated this.

However, KKR have not yet issued a public statement on the BCCI's decision, although it is expected to comply by the time the season opens.

Previously, spiritual teacher Devkinandan Thakur had publicly denounced KKR and its co-owner, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, for signing Rahman. Thakur indicated that followers of the Sanatan Dharma, particularly Hindus, were offended by KKR's decision, given the current situation concerning atrocities committed against the Hindu population in the neighbouring country.

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL career

Rahman's IPL credentials are impressive. The 30-year-old has taken 65 wickets in 60 matches at an economy rate of 8.13 since making his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Rahman has played for the following franchises: Mumbai Indians (2018), Rajasthan Royals (2021), Delhi Capitals (2022-23), and Chennai Super Kings (2024). After CSK failed to reach the playoffs, Rahman was released and then returned to DC last season to fill in for Australian player Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was ruled out due to injury.

Meanwhile, now, with the BCCI stepping in KKR will have to find an effective replacement for Mustafizur.

