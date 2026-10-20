Shafali Verma faces ICC action after outburst in Raipur T20I against Zimbabwe: Here's what happened

India vice-captain Shafali Verma was reprimanded by ICC and given one demerit point for throwing the ball in frustration after dropping Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano's catch in the 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe in Raipur.

India vice-captain Shafali Verma has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her behaviour during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. The incident happened on Sunday in Raipur, where India registered a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Shafali has been found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

What happened during the India vs Zimbabwe match?

In the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings, the incident occurred. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, a hitter from Zimbabwe, blasted a shot off Shree Charani's delivery toward mid-off.The catch was dropped by mid-off fielder Shafali Verma. She flung the ball on the ground out of frustration after dropping it.She was charged for the act by third umpire Anna Harris, fourth umpire Janani Narayanan, and on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan.

The ICC said Shafali breached Article 2.2 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This rule is about the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match". The charge was levelled by the umpiring panel and Shafali accepted her mistake.

One demerit point added and sanction accepted

Shafali Verma's disciplinary record now contains one demerit point in addition to the formal reprimand. In the past 24 months, this is her first infraction.Shafali acknowledged the transgression and agreed to the penalty that G.S. Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees had suggested. There was no official hearing because she accepted the punishment.

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What is the penalty for a Level 1 breach?

A Level 1 breach under the ICC Code of Conduct is the least serious offence, leading to a minimum punishment of an official reprimand and a maximum fine of up to 50% of a player's match fee. Additionally, one or two demerit points may be added to the player's record, and accumulating four or more demerit points within 24 months could result in suspension and potential bans from matches. Shafali, 22, is a key player for India in the series.