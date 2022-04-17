Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Live Streaming, SEV vs RMA dream11 and all you need to know

Sevilla and Real Madrid players train ahead of the iconic clash

Sevilla will host Real Madrid in a match that could have huge repercussions on the La Liga 2021-22 title race on Sunday. The hosts, Sevilla are currently in third place in the La Liga standings, with 60 points from 31 games.

On the other hand, Real Madrid currently sit pretty atop the standings, with 72 points in 31 games. So there's a huge gap of 12 points between these sides, and that could widen further if Real Madrid register a win, as they would take a huge step towards winning the La Liga title.

Sevilla will give it their all, and in front of a jam-packed home crowd, the team will hope to stop the Real Madrid juggernaut and keep their title hopes alive.

When and where to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid - La Liga 2021-22

Where and when is the Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match being played?

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be played on April 17, 2022, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in, Seville, Spain.

What time does the Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match begin?

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday (Monday night in India).

Where to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match live in India (TV channels)?

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match live streaming?

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga match live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv and JioTV in India.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid predicted playing XI

Sevilla: Bono; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Ludwig Augustinsson; Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Anthony Martial.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

SEV vs RMA Dream11 lineup:

Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Carlos, Augustinsson, Kroos, Modric (c), Rakitic, Jordan, Benzema (vc), Rafa Mir