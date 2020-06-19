Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

SEV vs BAR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sevilla vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, SEV Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Sevilla vs Barcelona Head to Head.

Title contenders Barcelona face one of the toughest tests when they meet Sevilla.

Barcelona is 5 points ahead of Real Madrid at the moment, while Sevilla are third-placed on the point table.

When and where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona

Where and when is the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match being played?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on June 20, 2020, at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

What time does the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match begin?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga live streaming?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Martin Braithwaite, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Sevilla: Tomas Vaclik; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilon; Fernando, Ever Banega, Joan Jordan; Nolito, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos