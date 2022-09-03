Search icon
Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga: Live streaming, SEV vs BAR dream11, playing XI; all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Sevilla vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2022-23: From probable playing XIs, live streaming, dream11 lineup and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Sevilla and Barca go head-to-head in La Liga 2022-23

Two powerhouses of La Liga Barcelona will gear up to take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. While the Blaugrana have been near flawless in the league so far, with two wins and one draw, the club from Seville are still in search of their first league win. 

Julen Lopetegui's side has lost two of their three games so far, and it's hardly the ideal preparation for when Barcelona come to visit the town. Meanwhile, Xavi's side has added considerable firepower to their roster, with deadline day signings Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin having been left out of the squad for the Sevilla game. 

While Barca will be expecting to win the contest, the hosts will be no pushovers, and they will be hoping to fork out a memorable win in front of their home crowd. 

When and where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona - La Liga 2022-23

Where and when is the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match being played?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on September 4, 2022, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain.

 

What time does the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga​ match begin?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday (Saturday night in India)

Where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match live in India (TV channels)?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be telecasted on Viacom 18 Network channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match live streaming?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match live streaming will be available online on Voot and JioTV apps in India. 

 

Sevilla vs Barcelona​ predicted playing XI

Sevilla: Bono; Navas, Nianzou, Fernando, Telles; Jordán, Gudelj, Torres; Lamela, Mir, Gómez

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé

SEV vs BAR Dream11 lineup:

Ter Stegen, Navas, Fernando, Kounde, Telles, Pedri, Busquets, Torres, Dembele, Lewadowski, Mir

