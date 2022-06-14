Seth Rollins terms Cody Rhodes as a 'virus', reveals reason for attacking him

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Last week, The Visionary attacked an injured Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer after a fake show of respect, despite the latter announcing the end of their rivalry. Following this, WWE announced that Rollins would address his future this week.

Seth Rollins was backstage and said that he had no remorse for his actions last week after attacking Cody Rhodes. He clutched the sledgehammer in his hands and said that he did what he did to protect Rhodes from himself.

After suffering three defeats against Cody Rhodes in the last three PPV events by WWE, Seth Rollins called Rhodes 'a virus.' Referring to his, attack on Rhodes on last week’s episode, Rollins added that AJ Styles will face a similar fate in the qualifying match for the Money in the Bank PPV. Styles then made an appearance and launched an attack on Rollins, saying it was for Cody.

After his attack on Dominik Mysterio last week, India's very own Veer Mahaan faced off against WWE legend Rey Mysterio. The Uttar Pradesh native would clinch victory after delivering a Cervical Clutch. And Bobby Lashley won the first-ever Theory Pose-Down that was presided by Adam Pearce, only to later suffer a sneak attack at the hands of Austin Theory, who squirted baby oil into Lashley's eyes and followed it up with a dropkick.

As for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan qualified after defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in the qualifying match. Bliss delivered a Spike DDT on her former tag team partner Nikki to seal the deal for her and Morgan.