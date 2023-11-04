Seth Rollins successfully defends World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins beats Drew McIntyre, retains WWE World Heavyweight title at Crown Jewel.

After a fierce lockup, McIntyre starts the match strong by sending Rollins to the mat with a powerful shoulder block. Rollins attempts to respond with a shoulder block of his own, but it barely fazes the Scottish powerhouse. McIntyre charges and bulldozes Rollins once again, causing Rollins to retreat into the corner. McIntyre proceeds to light up Rollins with a series of thunderous chops before launching him across the ring with a brutal suplex.

Rollins, not one to back down, retaliates with a flurry of chops of his own and then swiftly sends McIntyre tumbling over the top rope. To everyone's amazement, McIntyre manages to land gracefully on his feet. Seizing the opportunity, Rollins dropkicks McIntyre through the ropes, and then with incredible agility, he executes a diving knee off the apron that connects with his target. However, as Rollins tries to follow up with another high-flying move, he finds himself caught by McIntyre, who hoists him into the air and delivers a belly-to-belly suplex that sends Rollins crashing to the unforgiving floor. The impact leaves Rollins writhing in pain, clutching his aching back.

McIntyre secures a near fall after a spinebuster, and the two competitors engage in a fierce chop exchange. Rollins attempts to gain the upper hand by executing an acrobatic move in the corner, but McIntyre intercepts him with a ferocious kick to the face. Rollins counters an Alabama slam attempt with a head kick, and as McIntyre charges forward, Rollins sidesteps him, causing McIntyre to collide with the ring post.

Rollins continues his offensive with a spectacular springboard senton and immediately follows it up with a springboard moonsault, coming agonizingly close to securing the victory. McIntyre fights back with a Falcon arrow, but Rollins defiantly kicks out at two. As McIntyre escapes a buckle bomb attempt and lands his signature future shock DDT, Rollins still manages to kick out, much to the disbelief of the crowd.

McIntyre calls for his devastating Claymore kick, but Rollins, struggling with his back pain, can't get back on his feet in time. Seizing the moment, Rollins surprises McIntyre with a quick roll-up, but McIntyre kicks out. Determined, McIntyre drops Rollins with a punishing sidewalk slam on the apron. An irate Rollins slaps McIntyre, who responds with a brutal Glasgow. Rollins quickly counters by nailing McIntyre with a Pedigree, but the resilient Scotsman kicks out, leaving the fans on the edge of their seats.

Rollins then takes a high-risk move, attempting a Phoenix Splash, but he narrowly misses, landing on his feet instead. McIntyre capitalizes with a thunderous Claymore, but incredibly, Rollins kicks out! With the match hanging in the balance, McIntyre goes for a second Claymore, but Rollins dodges at the last moment. Rollins answers with another Pedigree and a final, emphatic Stomp that secures the win!

The referee counts to three, declaring Seth Rollins as the victor and still the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

After the intense match, a visibly disappointed McIntyre rolls out of the ring and walks away, nursing his wounds. The arena is buzzing with anticipation as Damian Priest's music hits, signaling his intention to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, before the referee can officially start the match, a hooded figure suddenly jumps the barricade and ambushes Priest. The hooded figure quickly reveals his identity as Sami Zayn and makes off with the Money in the Bank briefcase, disappearing into the crowd.