Serie A suspended for an indefinite time due to coronavirus outbreak

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

From Akshay Kumar to Anand Mahindra: Everyone celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

HomeSports

Sports

Serie A suspended for an indefinite time due to coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest numbers, 463 people had died from coronavirus from a total of 9,172 infections in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 03:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has officially suspended the Serie A and all other sporting tournaments until further notice due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

"There is no more time, the numbers tell us there is a significant increase in the contagion, in intensive care and the deaths," Conte was quoted as saying by Goal.com. 

"Our habits have to change, we must sacrifice something for the good of all of Italy. This is why we will adopt even more stringent measures."

"I will sign the new decree, which can be summed up with the phrase 'I am staying at home.'," he added.

The Italian government has also put a lockdown on all sporting events across the nation, with a ban on large public gatherings.

"There are no more red zones, there is just an Italy that is protected. We must avoid travel unless for proven work reasons, health reasons or other necessities," the Italian Prime Minister claimed.

"We ban large public gatherings. We also have more stringent measures in mind for sporting events. Serie A and all sporting tournaments, in general, are suspended. All the fans must accept that," he added.

According to the latest numbers, 463 people had died from coronavirus from a total of 9,172 infections in the country.

The Serie A hosted most of their matches behind closed doors this week, including the high-profile Juventus vs Inter Milan match where the league leaders played inside an empty stadium.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE