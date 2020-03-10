Serie A suspended for an indefinite time due to coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest numbers, 463 people had died from coronavirus from a total of 9,172 infections in the country.

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has officially suspended the Serie A and all other sporting tournaments until further notice due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

"There is no more time, the numbers tell us there is a significant increase in the contagion, in intensive care and the deaths," Conte was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"Our habits have to change, we must sacrifice something for the good of all of Italy. This is why we will adopt even more stringent measures."

"I will sign the new decree, which can be summed up with the phrase 'I am staying at home.'," he added.

The Italian government has also put a lockdown on all sporting events across the nation, with a ban on large public gatherings.

"There are no more red zones, there is just an Italy that is protected. We must avoid travel unless for proven work reasons, health reasons or other necessities," the Italian Prime Minister claimed.

"We ban large public gatherings. We also have more stringent measures in mind for sporting events. Serie A and all sporting tournaments, in general, are suspended. All the fans must accept that," he added.

According to the latest numbers, 463 people had died from coronavirus from a total of 9,172 infections in the country.

The Serie A hosted most of their matches behind closed doors this week, including the high-profile Juventus vs Inter Milan match where the league leaders played inside an empty stadium.