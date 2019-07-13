Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: Live streaming, time in IST and where to watch Wimbledon 2019 final clash

Serena Williams will be aiming for Grand Slam number 24 as she takes on Simona Halep in Saturday's final in Wimbledon 2019. No matter who wins the title decider on Centre Court, the one thing for certain is that it will be a historic occasion.

The 37-year-old Williams is chasing an eighth All England Club singles crown which would see her match Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major singles titles. National pride will be at stake for Halep as she bids to become the first Romanian to win a singles title at the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis.

A quick study of their rivalry would also suggest Williams will probably be the one holding aloft the Venus Rosewater dish considering she has won nine of their previous 10 meetings.

The 27-year-old Halep's only victory over Williams was almost five years ago, while the American has won all three of their Grand Slam clashes, including at Wimbledon in 2011.

Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 women's final: When and where to watch

Where will the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final be played?

The Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final will be played at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

When will the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final be played?

The Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final will be played on July 13, 2019.

What time will the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final be played?

The Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final on TV in India?

The Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final will be made available on Star Sports Select 1.

Where can I watch the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final online in India?

The online streaming of Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final will be made available on Hotstar.