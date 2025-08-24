Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video

In a major turn of events, Serena Williams surprised everyone on Saturday when she inducted her arch-rival Maria Sharapova for the International Tennis Hall of Fame. She even gave a heartwarming speech for the Russian star, recalling their first big match at the Wimbledon.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 03:34 PM IST

Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video
Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams
The Saturday night at the International Tennis Hall of Fame ceremony made headlines when Serena Williams inducted her arch-rival, Maria Sharapova, for the prestigious honour. Making a surprise appearance at the event, Serena recalled the time when she lost to Maria at Wimbledon. ''In 2004, when Maria was just 17 years old, she stunned the world and won Wimbledon. To this day, she calls it the highlight of her career. Today, I call it one of my hardest losses. The match didn’t just make her a champion. It actually made her a star and launched one of the most talked about and controversial rivalries in tennis,'' she said.

 

Watch the viral clip:

 

In her speech, Serena even revealed that Maria texted her to ask if she would introduce her into the Hall of Fame. ''Before she even finished her question, I said yes immediately, because it’s Maria. I was honoured. Now let’s be real. Maria and I were once the fiercest of rivals. We had our differences. To the world, we looked miles and miles apart. But the truth is we weren’t. We wanted the exact same thing at the exact same time — to be the very best. In our sport only one person can walk away with the trophy, and what’s wrong with wanting to be your best?'' Serena added.

For those unversed, Serena and Maria have met 22 times between 2004 and 2019, wherein the former is leading 20-2 in their head-to-head. Interestingly, the Russian star won two out of their first three meetings, but it was the US legends who dominated the rivalry in the next 19 meetings, clinching them all.

