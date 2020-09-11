Serena Williams crashes out in US Open 2020 semis, Naomi Osaka in final

Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title were dented when she exited in the semi-final of the US Open 2002. Serena suffered a 6-1,3-6,3-6 loss to Victoria Azarenka as she once again failed to add to her Grand Slam tally. Serena last won a Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open but since then, she has stumbled either in the semi-final or in the finals of the tournament. Azarenka will now face Naomi Osaka in the final.

Serena started off brilliantly by dominating Azarenka both in serve as well as on all facets in the first set as she raced to a 6-1 win. However, Azarenka showed her determination and guts as she bounced back in grand style to win the second set and level the match. In the third set, Serena suffered a double-break from which she never recovered and Azarenka won the match in grand style.

Osaka in final

Two-times Grand Slam champion Osaka advanced to the U.S. Open final for the second time in her career with a 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 victory over big-hitting Jennifer Brady. Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any nerves but Osaka`s firepower allowed her to get by the American 28th seed in a high-quality match.

Fourth seed Osaka, who two years ago in New York won the first of two consecutive Grand Slam titles, fired 35 winners, and had 17 unforced errors inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka’s victory ended a splendid U.S. Open run for Brady, whose previous best Grand Slam performances came in 2017 when she reached the fourth round in Melbourne and New York.