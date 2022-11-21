Search icon
Senegal vs Netherlands Live streaming: When and where to watch SEN vs NED FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 in India

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming: Here's how to watch Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup match 3 live in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

Senegal vs Netherlands

Senegal and Netherlands are set to lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 on Monday, with both sides eager for a win. In the other Group A game, Ecuador tamed Qatar 2-0 to pick up 3 points and put pressure on the other teams. 

Both Senegal and Netherlands will be missing some key players, while Sadio Mane will not play at the World Cup, due to a late injury, the Dutch side will be without the services of Memphis Depay for the first match, but he may yet feature from the bench, or later stages of the World Cup. 

There's enough firepower on both sides to put up a great show and thus fans are in for a treat. 

Here's all you need to know about Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3:

When will Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 take place?

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 will take place on November 21, Monday.

Where will Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 take place?

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium. 

What time will Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 begin?

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 live broadcast on television in India?

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 will be telecasted live on television in India on the Sports 18 network channels. 

How to watch the live streaming of Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3?

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app in India. 

