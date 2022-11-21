Search icon
Senegal vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for SEN vs NED FIFA World Cup 2022, match 3

SEN vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, probable playing XI, Best Player's list for Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

Senegal vs Netherlands

After hosts Qatar tasted defeat in the inaugural match of FIFA World Cup 2022 as Ecuador prevailed 2-0, the other two teams in Group A, Senegal and Netherlands will lock horns on Monday at the Al Thumana Stadium. 

The Dutch side will have a slight edge over the African team, but it's going to be an epic contest between the two sides as there are star names on both teams. There will be one player whose absence is likely to hurt Senegal and that will be Sadio Mane, but the winning team of the Africa Cup of Champions have enough firepower to hurt the Netherlands. 

The Oranje will have a star forward of their own missing, the talismanic forward Memphis Depay is likely to be on the bench due to his hamstring issue. Despite all the injury woes, the Netherlands will be favourites in this one, but we could be in for a massive upset as well. 

Dream11 Prediction – Senegal vs Netherlands, match 3 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Keeper – Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Youssouf Sabaly

Midfielders – Cheikhou Kouyate, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Nampalys Mendy

Strikers –  Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Ismaila Sarr

Senegal vs Netherlands probable playing XIs

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou

Netherlands: Remko Pasveer, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

SEN vs NED My Dream11 team

Edouard Mendy, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Youssouf Sabaly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Nampalys Mendy, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Ismaila Sarr

Senegal vs Netherlands Match Details

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match 3 is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST on Monday, November 21. 

